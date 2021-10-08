Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. Incyte has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

