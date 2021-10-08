TrueFi (TRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.49 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $65.49 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00225995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00103421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012410 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.