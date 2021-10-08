TrueFeedBack Market Cap Reaches $10.26 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $69,449.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00241378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00103388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012338 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

