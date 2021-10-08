Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Trading Down 10.8%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)’s share price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTBXF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

