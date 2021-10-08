Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of TRIB opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.65.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,412.82% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
