Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of TRIB opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,412.82% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 128,854 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 25.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

