TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.69. 1,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

