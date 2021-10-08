Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

In related news, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trilogy Metals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

