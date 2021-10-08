Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIL. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $17.87 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

