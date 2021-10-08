Trexquant Investment LP Takes $994,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,552 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 217.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,660,000 after buying an additional 1,912,127 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

