Trexquant Investment LP Takes $958,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $118.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $2,577,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,645 shares of company stock worth $17,596,036 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

