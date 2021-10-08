Trexquant Investment LP Sells 42,640 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

