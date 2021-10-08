Trexquant Investment LP Buys 5,249 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 10.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 117.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $120.67.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

