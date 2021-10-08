Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 5,642 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.60 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,569 shares of company stock valued at $327,035,066 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

