Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,914 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

