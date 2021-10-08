Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

TREX stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

