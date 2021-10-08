Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

TRATF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Traton has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

