TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $114.48

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.48, but opened at $111.52. TransUnion shares last traded at $114.24, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

