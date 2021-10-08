Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 15,900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

