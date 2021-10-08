Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $578.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

