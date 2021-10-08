Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $201.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

