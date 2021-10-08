Trane Technologies plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $183.82. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

