Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315.80 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 324.60 ($4.24). 1,180,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,383,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.39).

Several research firms have commented on TRN. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 383 ($5.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.80 ($5.52).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 358.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 364.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

