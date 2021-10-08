Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,042 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,573% compared to the average daily volume of 226 put options.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST opened at $107.60 on Friday. Post has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

