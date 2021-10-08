Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 875% compared to the average volume of 246 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $221,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

FMAC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 8,784,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.