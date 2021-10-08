Traders Buy High Volume of Lufax Call Options (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,349 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 2,914 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 72.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 659,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $8,197,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 231,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

