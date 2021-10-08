TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $975.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.06%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

