TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 737,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.06%.
TRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
