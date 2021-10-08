ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 58.98% and a negative net margin of 43.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,983 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

