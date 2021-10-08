Toronto Dominion Bank Has $89.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of The Boeing worth $89,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

BA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.13. 28,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.14. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.