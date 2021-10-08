Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 75,072 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $55,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 19,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,249. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.