Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TORXF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.74. 18,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

