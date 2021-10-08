Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPZ. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.00.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$17.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.98.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

