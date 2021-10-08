TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 387.0 days.

TomTom stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. TomTom has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About TomTom

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.