Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of Toll Brothers worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

