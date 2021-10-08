TokenClub (TCT) Reaches Market Cap of $25.95 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenClub has a market cap of $25.95 million and $3.64 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00225481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00102578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TokenClub is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

