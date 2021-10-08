tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 5%

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). Approximately 217,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 294,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.15 ($3.16).

TBLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on tinyBuild from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £457.67 million and a P/E ratio of 162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.33.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

