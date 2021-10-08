TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $13.77 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $327.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

