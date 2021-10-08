Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 251,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,012,492. Tilray has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.