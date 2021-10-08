Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. 388,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,012,492. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.