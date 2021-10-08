thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.53 ($11.21) and traded as low as €8.56 ($10.07). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €8.77 ($10.32), with a volume of 1,695,637 shares traded.

TKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($14.30).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.87 and a 200 day moving average of €9.53.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

