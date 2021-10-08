Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.60.

TRI opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

