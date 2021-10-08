Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.14 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $53.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00115654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00485671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.