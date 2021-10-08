TheStreet Downgrades CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) to C+

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 100.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.