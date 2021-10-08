The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.35

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 386977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 121,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.