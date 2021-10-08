The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.92 billion, a PE ratio of 291.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.