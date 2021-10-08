The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 662,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $43.93 on Friday. The St. Joe has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

