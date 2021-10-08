The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $293.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.