The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,757,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,736 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $237,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The firm has a market cap of $342.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

