The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue through this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, it has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and India and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply. “

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.03.

MOS opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.