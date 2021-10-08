The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 14,829 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.05% of Independent Bank worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IBCP stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

